Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ING Group

ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

