RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.64. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 82,417,307 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

