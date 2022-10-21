RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.64. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 82,417,307 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
