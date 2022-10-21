Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,607,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

