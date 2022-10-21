Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

