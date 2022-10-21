Relx (LON:REL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,602.38 ($31.44).

Relx Price Performance

REL traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,219 ($26.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,292.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.51.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.