Relx (LON:REL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,602.38 ($31.44).

REL traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,219 ($26.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,292.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.51.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

