Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Purchases £44,080 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,209.65 ($26.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,268.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,292.61. The company has a market cap of £42.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,727.97. Relx Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

REL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,710 ($32.75) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,586.13 ($31.25).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

