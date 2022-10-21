Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Purchases £44,080 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,262.45).
Relx Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,209.65 ($26.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,268.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,292.61. The company has a market cap of £42.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,727.97. Relx Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
