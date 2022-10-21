Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.09% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at €32.72 ($33.39) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.43. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

