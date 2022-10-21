Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.53 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $110.28 million and $9.53 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.27740254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

