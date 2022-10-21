Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $625.00.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 3,306,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.69.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
