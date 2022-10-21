Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $625.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 3,306,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

