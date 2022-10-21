Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):

  • 10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$65.02.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

