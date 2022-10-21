Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $254.01 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010737 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.
