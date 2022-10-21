Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.12), with a volume of 15988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.93 ($0.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.77. The company has a market cap of £126.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

