Reviewing Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.03 -$60.31 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.85 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meten Holding Group and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

