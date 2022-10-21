Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $36.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $14,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

