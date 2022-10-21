Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

RBBN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,312,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

