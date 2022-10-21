Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in CSX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 163,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. 453,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,043,816. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

