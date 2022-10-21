Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBU. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. 4,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,034. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

