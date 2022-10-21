Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $7.18 on Friday, hitting $261.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,378. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average of $241.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

