Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,462 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $161,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,177. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

