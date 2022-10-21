Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $80.33 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $80,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

