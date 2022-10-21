Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.41.

Linde stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.37. 24,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,272. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day moving average of $297.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

