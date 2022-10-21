Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.42% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $113,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

