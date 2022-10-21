Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,781 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 95,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,526. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

