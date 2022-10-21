Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

