Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

