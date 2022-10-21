Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 39,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

