RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.54.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

