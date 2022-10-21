Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $42,924.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

