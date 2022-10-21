RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
RM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMLPF opened at 0.39 on Monday. RM has a one year low of 0.39 and a one year high of 0.39.
RM Company Profile
