RMR Wealth Builders Has $250,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $549,574,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $201.22 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.