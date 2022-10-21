RMR Wealth Builders Takes $228,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Twilio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

