Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

RHI opened at $79.84 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.