Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,983.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner acquired 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner acquired 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner acquired 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner acquired 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,607. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

