Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,983.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner acquired 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner acquired 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner acquired 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner acquired 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,607. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.