Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $6.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Insider Activity

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,322,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,693,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 898,400 shares of company stock worth $7,063,211 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

