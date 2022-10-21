Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 308792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.