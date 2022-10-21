Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €174.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

FRA HNR1 opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.83.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

