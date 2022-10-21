Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 935 ($11.30) to GBX 855 ($10.33) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.00.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 167,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

