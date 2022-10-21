Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Sector Perform

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,760. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $149.13 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.59.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

