Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Sector Perform

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE:EFX traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,760. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $149.13 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.59.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
