Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Western Forest Products Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Forest Products (WFSTF)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.