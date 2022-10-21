Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

