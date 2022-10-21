Royal Bank of Canada Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.88.

Datadog Stock Up 4.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. Datadog has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,242.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

