Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
