SafeMoon V2 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.95 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $142.95 million and $568,124.00 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003007 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.
About SafeMoon V2
SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,113,445,912 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2
