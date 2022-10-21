Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $157.50 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 291.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

