Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $267.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

