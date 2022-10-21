Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBBTF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schibsted ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.13.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

