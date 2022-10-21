Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

SCHN traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,910. The company has a market cap of $824.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

