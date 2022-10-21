Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.35

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 2219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

