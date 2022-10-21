Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.75

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 1871666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

Science in Sport Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £20.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.96.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

