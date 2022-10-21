Scotiabank Lowers Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$60.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPK. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Winpak Price Performance

TSE:WPK traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.85. 130,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,380. Winpak has a one year low of C$34.74 and a one year high of C$48.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.0299999 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

