Scotiabank Lowers Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$60.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPK. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Winpak Price Performance
TSE:WPK traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.85. 130,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,380. Winpak has a one year low of C$34.74 and a one year high of C$48.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
Read More
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.