SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $47.39

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.39, but opened at $45.80. SEA shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 38,632 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.87.

SEA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 35.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 987,464 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 259,469 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SEA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,594 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,088 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

